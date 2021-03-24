Sarah Everard’s death is another reminder that women never feel safe

Editor’s note: This story includes descriptions of sexual assault.

Women constantly feel unsafe, and this needs to change. It’s unacceptable that, in the 21st century, the safety of women still needs to be discussed. This month has been saturated with discussions about the harassment of women. The only difference between this month and all those before is that people are finally speaking about the issues.

A significant event that sparked such conversation was the tragic murder of Sarah Everard, who was found dead after being abducted while walking home in London. A police officers has been charged with her murder and abduction.

Since news of Everard’s murder came out, women around the world have shared their experiences with harassment and violence. It has become clear that the murder of Everard was not an isolated incident. One in three women globally experience physical and sexual violence. Everyone likely knows at least one person who has been sexually harassed or has experienced violence.

For Syracuse University freshman Lauren Call, Everard’s murder “reminds me of how bad it can be.” SU sophomore Katie Steel said, “It makes me feel really sad but, beyond that, scared.”

Of the 1,160 SU students who participated in a 2020 sample survey about sexual violence, about 19% said they experienced nonconsensual sexual contact at the university and about 24% and 17% said they have experienced dating violence and sexual harassment, respectively.

All students at SU have to take a one-time online seminar on sexual harassment prevention, but it’s hard to check the effectiveness of it. It seems to simply check the box in regards to “caring” about the issue of sexual violence.

At the end of the day, women still don’t feel safe on campus, and no course seems to make a difference.

“Forcing people to learn things that they don’t care about just creates resentment,” Call said.

Everard’s murder reminds women that nothing is resolved. The world is not as safe for us as we would like it to be. More importantly, it reminds us that maybe we should be asking for change not only from the university administration but also from students themselves. After all, it’s students who create the environment in the institution.

Another email from SU is not what will cause change on campus.

“No offense to the university, but I think it would feel very empty if they did (send an email). It wouldn’t feel genuine,” Call said. “So carefully worded that it feels sterile. No emotion, no nothing.”.

And it’s true – nothing will happen until the students acknowledge the fear women face on a daily basis. Calling out your friend on his potentially threatening behavior, educating yourself on being a better ally for the women around you, and listening to and believing women’s experiences can make a difference on campus. Because, oftentimes, students have a greater ability to prevent harassment from occurring than the authorities themselves.

Due to modern media coverage, we can start to see how much of an issue we’re facing in regards to harassment and violence toward women. But only 20% of female students report sexual assault, proving that the majority of sexual violence experiences go untold.

Putting pressure on women for what they are wearing or doing is not a solution to the issue, and it’s wrong, too.

“You could do everything right, and still, something terrible can happen to you,” Call said.

One student shared her story anonymously about her first-semester experience on SU’s campus when she and her friends were feeling unsafe around a man. The other man in this group sat idly by as they repeatedly tried to distance themselves from his friend. This situation alone shows how topical this problem is on campus.

Everard’s story has pushed other women to share their stories and has sparked conversations about how women shouldn’t have to carry pepper spray, walk home in groups and never be out alone at night to feel safe.

SU students need to reflect on their actions and how they can make the campus feel safer for women.

“I feel like the progression we’ve had in these past 15 years about women’s rights and the importance of women in society, it feels like it’s gone backwards,” Steel said.

It’s important to move forward this Women’s History Month, and moving forward needs to translate to making women feel more comfortable. In the context of SU, moving forward can start right on our own campus.

Polina Plitchenko is a junior psychology major. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at pplitche@syr.edu.