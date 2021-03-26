Romero throws complete game as Syracuse defeats Pittsburgh 7-1

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse softball faced Pittsburgh for its first series back on the field since suffering a four-game sweep at the hands of No. 11 Duke last weekend. The Orange (7-9, 3-6 Atlantic Coast) jumped to an early lead against the Panthers, scoring six runs in the first two innings, building an early advantage that allowed pitcher Alexa Romero to cruise through the rest of the game. Pitt (9-15, 4-10) was only able to notch an RBI single in the bottom of the third as Romero finished the complete game for her third win of the season, leading SU to a 7-1 victory.

SU’s scoring barrage began with Calista Almer getting on base via a leadoff bunt, and she would score one batter later when Pitt third baseman Kayla Lane committed a throwing error. Gabby Teran would later cap off the scoring in the inning with a solo home run to center field, the senior’s third of the season. Despite entering the game hitting just .213 on the season, Teran has the second-most hits on the team.

After Romero retired the Panthers in order in the bottom half of the inning, the Orange would double their lead the following inning, sending eight hitters to the plate in the process. Freshman Angel Jasso knocked her first career home run to left-center field, and the 3-run homer put SU up 6-0. Following a double and a walk, Pitt head coach Jodi Hermanek was forced to pull starting pitcher Abby Edwards in favor of Brittany Knight.

Romero mowed through the Panthers’ lineup over the ensuing innings, finishing the afternoon by allowing just three hits, one walk and tying a season-high with 12 strikeouts. It was the Colorado native’s second complete game of the season. The performance came after Romero allowed two runs over 5 ⅓ innings last weekend at Duke.

Syracuse will return to Vartabedian Field for a doubleheader on March 27 at 2 p.m. The Orange open their home schedule with a four-game series against Georgia Tech at Skytop Softball Stadium beginning next Thursday.