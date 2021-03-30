Professors, your subtle racism doesn’t go unnoticed

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Coming from the suburbs outside of Washington, D.C., I knew the city of Syracuse would differ from the fast-paced place I call home. And, like everyone else, it was hard to not have known of Syracuse University’s racist incidents. Nonetheless, I had faith in what my time here would be as a student and as someone who bears responsibility on their back to represent my community.

I am no stranger to discrimination. I’ve experienced it more often than I should. Presumably like other people of color, I find myself torn between addressing these interactions for what they are or brushing them off to avoid the label of “playing the victim.”

At a predominantly white institution, you can expect the stares and prying eyes — it’s ingrained, and toleration no longer comes at your own free will. Gaslighting, or the abusive act of purposefully questioning another person’s reality and sanity, is so often portrayed as being overt that subtle forms are often overlooked.

A stare or charged words differ greatly from discrimination within the classroom, and the SU administration that protects it.

I was taking “Introduction to Shakespeare” in the fall, and it was only offered online. It took one month to notice the pattern. The only students who were called on during lecture were white. Repeatedly, the professor would reassure us that this was a result of Zoom’s attendee’s bar, which only showed five or six students at a time. But an attempt to address other students was never made. The brave students of color who raised their hands were met with dismissal, constantly being cut off from their sentence. I never spoke because of that fear.

As the semester progressed, the topics we addressed were often exclusionary and mocked African Americans, as this behavior was common in the time period we studied. The professor oftentimes sought “comedic relief” in these plays, such as Othello, where blackface was normalized. Being that it was considered acceptable in that time period, the professor encouraged us to embrace the “art” of the production used to enact these scenes. This made myself and other students uncomfortable.

It wasn’t until my personal circumstances came up that I experienced first-hand the inequity of treatment among my white peers. Approaching the end of the semester, I became aware of the terminal illness my grandmother had and the days she had left until her passing. This took a toll on my mental health. I was mentally and physically absent from classes, and I missed a total of 6 classes. A friend of mine who was in the class, who’s white, also missed that equivalent amount and had similar or less participation as I did. The only difference? Where participation and attendance is worth a large sum of the grade, I received a D, while they got an A.

Since receiving my grade, I’ve reached out to the Office of Equal Opportunity and the Dean’s Office, and I wound up emailing the professor directly for a sit-down meeting to discuss a grade appeal, which I was rejected. The last resort was contacting the chair of that department. After an initial meeting where I was told there’d be an investigation, I then received a follow-up to the conclusion. The conclusion was that there’s no evidence of malpractice. Firm on my experience, I vehemently disagreed. Within our exchange of views, I was told that this professor had taken a plethora of diversity courses.

The implication with that was obvious. How could an individual who’s taken so many diversity courses be discriminatory? Taken aback by what was spoken, I attempted to coherently condemn the message without choking up. Seriously? After being given an explanation of “I shouldn’t have worded it that way,” I was told to reach out to another individual who could relate and offer more insight to my situation, as he is a person of color as well.

It has been three months since my initial conversation with the administration regarding a formal investigation and grade appeal, and really, I have yet to see action being taken.

It is exhausting, offensive and disappointing as a person of color to be gaslit regarding experiences exclusive to people of color yet exploited in the performative initiatives and newsletters that boast of inclusivity.

Do not let your progressivism die outside of your screen. We’ve held the responsibility ourselves for far too long.

Luis Lopez-Crespo ‘24