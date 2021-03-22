Phi Alpha Delta, SU’s pre-law fraternity, placed on investigative status

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University has placed its chapter of Phi Alpha Delta on investigative status for alleged violations of the Code of Student Conduct and the policies of SU’s Fraternity and Sorority Affairs.

The nature of the alleged violations is unclear. All chapter activity is halted while the fraternity remains under investigative status, said Sarah Scalese, senior associate vice president for university communications, in a statement Monday.

“To maintain the integrity of the investigation, we cannot comment further at this time,” Scalese said.

Phi Alpha Delta is SU’s undergraduate pre-law fraternity.