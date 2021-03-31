Onondaga County will soon see the benefits from marijuana legalization

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

New York state has become the 15th state to legalize marijuana for recreational use, ending a three-year dispute regarding the Schedule I drug’s legal status. The bill, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed Wednesday, has impressive provisions that will benefit marginalized community members in New York state.

New York State Sen. Liz Krueger believes that this bill will mend the injustices that drug laws have expedited. “Key provisions of the bill will begin to repair the heavily discriminatory impact that enforcement of prohibition has had on communities of color in New York State,” a press release from the senator states.

The bill dedicates 40% of state revenue from marijuana toward reinvestment in communities disproportionately impacted by the drug war and previous policies that have been detrimental to marginalized groups. Another 40% of revenue will go to schools and public education within New York, and the final 20% will go to drug prevention, treatment and education.

New York state’s marijuana industry is estimated to be valued at $4.2 billion, which will lead to over $350 million in yearly tax revenue. With 40% of that revenue going toward reinvestment into communities affected by the drug war, these communities will receive $140 million per year. Another $140 million will go to the state’s public education system, which will help it improve in the many urban districts that lack adequate funding. Lastly, $70 million in yearly tax revenue will go toward drug prevention, which is an important provision, as this money will come from drug sales.

With an influx of money going toward the public education system, drug prevention programs and communities disproportionately impacted by the drug war, the New York state government is trying to right its overwhelming wrongs of the past.

One of the other significant provisions in this bill is the automatic expungement of records for people with previous convictions for marijuana use that is no longer criminalized. Small marijuana charges will be wiped from people’s records, and people who are incarcerated for these charges will be released.

These are major steps in the right direction for New York, and they’ll undoubtedly aid in the effort to make New York state more equitable for all of its residents.

The news of legalization was met with expected backlash from groups such as the Medical Society of the State of New York, which represents thousands of physicians within New York. These physicians believe that legalization will allow minors to gain more access to marijuana, which they think could be detrimental to their health. But many progressive organizations, faith-based groups and labor unions within New York supported legalizing marijuana for recreational use. These groups encouraged the state to legalize marijuana due to the positive impacts it would have on marginalized communities.

More than 90% of New York college students supported the legalization of marijuana, according to a survey from the NewsHouse that closed in January 2020. For these students, their lucky day is here. While SU students under the age of 21 will not be able to legally buy marijuana, the large number of SU students who are over 21 will be able to. SU students of legal age who enjoy a puff of marijuana once in a while can now feel free to light up responsibly.

The state’s tax revenue funds will be invested into the education system into the community. This is a groundbreaking bill that will unquestionably improve the lives of many people in New York and in Onondaga County specifically.

Nathan Fenningdorf is a sophomore political science major. His column appears biweekly. He can be reached at nlfennin@syr.edu.