New York will open vaccine eligibility to residents over 16 next week

All New York state residents aged 16 and over will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 6, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

Syracuse University students and employees residing in New York state are deemed state residents. The state will also allow all residents 30 years old and older to become eligible on Tuesday.

The state’s current criteria for eligibility includes residents 50 or older, as well as health care, child care, public transit, restaurant, grocery and hotel employees. Delivery service workers, residents and staff at long term care or congregate facilities, public facing staff at government or nonprofit agencies and people with multiple underlying health conditions are also eligible.

The New York State Fairgrounds Expo Center vaccination site, in Syracuse, currently has appointments available for the Pfizer vaccine but not the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Students who receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine before April 30 will be able to finish their vaccine series before the end of the spring semester on May 21.