New York politicians support investigation into Cuomo harassment allegations

Two former aides have come forward saying Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed them while they were working for his administration. A third woman said this week that she also experienced an unwanted advance from Cuomo at a wedding.

New York Attorney General Letitia James will oversee an investigation into the allegations.

Here’s how New York state leaders have responded to the allegations against Cuomo:

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that he found the allegations troubling, but did not call for Cuomo’s resignation. He said the allegations are “serious” and that he has faith in the investigation process, according to The Hill.

“I know the attorney general will conduct a thorough investigation that will be totally, totally independent without any interference, outside interference, political or otherwise,” Schumer said.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) released a statement Sunday saying that the allegations are “serious and deeply concerning.” The matter should be referred to James’ office so that she can conduct a transparent, independent and thorough investigation with subpoena power, Gillibrand said.

Today I am telling my story. I never planned to share the details of my experience working in the Cuomo administration, but I am doing so now in hopes that it may make it easier for others to speak their own truth. https://t.co/n1Lcc6Ac66 — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) February 24, 2021

Rep. John Katko

Rep. John Katko (R-Camilus) condemned the allegations and called for a full investigation, according to CNY Central.

For those wondering what it’s like to work for the Cuomo admin, read @LindseyBoylan’s story. https://t.co/PfWhTJgHuU — Charlotte Bennett (@_char_bennett_) February 24, 2021

“The allegations are troubling and warrant a full investigation,” Katko said. “There is absolutely no place in our society for sexual harassment of any kind.”

Mayor Ben Walsh

In a press conference Monday, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said he was “troubled” by the allegations and that conducting an independent investigation is the right decision. Walsh said he could not speak to Cuomo ever being inappropriate when working with him.

“I was troubled by what I read in terms of the allegations against the governor,” Walsh said. “Any allegation like that needs to be taken extremely seriously.”

State Sen. Rachel May

State Sen. Rachel May (D-Syracuse) described the allegations as more than harassment and an abuse of power.

Cuomo’s attempts to explain his pattern of behavior are insufficient, May said in a statement.

My statement on the most recent allegations against Governor Cuomo: pic.twitter.com/IIjjeMJb7g — Senator Rachel May (@RachelMayNY) February 28, 2021

“My preference is to let the independent investigation proceed, and proceed quickly, but it is getting harder and harder to see a way forward to doing our jobs with this governor in place,” May said.

State Sen. John Mannion

State Sen. John W. Mannion (D-Geddes) released a statement Tuesday demanding a swift, independent investigation into the allegations.

“The allegations as reported amount to a pattern of unacceptable behavior by the Governor. I have no tolerance for sexual harassment in the workplace — or anywhere — and I support all victims,” Mannion said in the statement. “Our system is built on due process and I have full confidence in the Attorney General.”