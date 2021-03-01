Mayor Ben Walsh announces reelection campaign

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced his campaign for reelection at a press conference at the Westcott Theater on Monday.

Walsh — who will run as an independent — will need to collect at least 750 signatures, starting April 13, to appear on the ballot. Walsh will face Michael Greene, a common councilor and the Democratic candidate for mayor. Democrat Khalid Bey, an at-large common councilor, is also facing Greene in a primary campaign.

The Republican party has yet to announce its candidate, though Walsh said he would not seek the Republican nomination. The Independence Party of New York endorsed Walsh as its candidate in a letter Wednesday.

“I will be on the ballot. I will be on the ballot on the independence line just as I was the first time around. And that’s what I expect will ultimately bring me to victory in November 2021,” Walsh said.

In his address, Walsh spoke to the progress the city has made during his three years as mayor. Despite setbacks from the pandemic, the city has managed to maintain its financial position and stable bond rates, he said. He said that the city has also helped families and businesses navigate the pandemic, including providing $1.3 million in relief to small businesses.

“I need every one of those eight years to accomplish what I and we have set out to do,” Walsh said. “Make no mistake, we have a lot of work to do.”

Walsh’s next task as mayor is to connect his constituents to the COVID-19 vaccine, which he is currently working with state and county officials to successfully accomplish, he said.

The mayor said he came into his term with four goals: to achieve financial sustainability; to deliver city services effectively, efficiently and equitably; to improve and invest in neighborhoods; and to engage and listen to voices throughout the city. He plans to continue to use these goals to guide his next term, if reelected, he said.

“It all started with a vision… for Syracuse to be a growing city that embraces diversity and creates opportunity for all,” Walsh said. “That vision has guided everything we do.”

Walsh also noted the city’s progress with the Syracuse Surge initiative, an economic growth project that aims to revitalize the city through technology. Walsh mentioned the city’s plans to open a STEAM school, which he announced at his State of the City address, and the city’s partnership with JMA Wireless.

The city has made progress in adding more street lights throughout and has reconstructed 15 miles of roads. Before his time as mayor, the city had only reconstructed four miles, he said.

Walsh also introduced his new campaign manager, Aarick Knighton, a Syracuse native and Syracuse University graduate, at the press conference. Knighton currently serves as a social media strategist for SU.

Walsh said his experience in office and as an independent candidate sets him apart in this election.

“Now is not the time to go back to partisan bickering,” he said. “Now is the time to double down on what we know is working. And that’s what I’m here to do.”