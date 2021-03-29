Lewis, Finklea-Guity, Djaldi-Tabdi reportedly enter transfer portal

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

UPDATED: March 29, 2021 at 1:50 p.m.

Syracuse guard Kiara Lewis and centers Amaya Finklea-Guity and Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi have reportedly entered the transfer portal. The three join Emily Engstler, Taleah Washington and Faith Blackstone as the six Syracuse players who reportedly entered the portal in the past week.

Lewis led SU in points per game (14.0) and minutes per game (37.1) during the 2020-21 season. She was one of two SU players who started in every game. Finklea-Guity averaged 2.9 rebounds per game and 10.9 minutes per game. Djaldi-Tabdi averaged 2.7 rebounds per game and 16.1 minutes per game. The two centers often filled in for freshman Kamilla Cardoso, and head coach Quentin Hillsman often turned to their veteran status during crunch time.

Engstler, the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Co-Sixth Player of the Year, reportedly entered the transfer portal on Friday. She led the team in rebounds per game and steals. Hillsman’s team will also lose fifth-year point guard Tiana Mangakahia, who declared for the WNBA draft on Friday.

Senior Digna Strautmane has yet to announce whether she’ll return to SU to use their extra season of eligibility. If she elects not to, Syracuse could be in a position where it’d need to replace eight of its 15 players from this season.

The Orange added USC transfer and 3-point sharpshooter Shalexxus Aaron on Friday night. Syracuse’s season ended on Tuesday with a 36-point loss to No. 1 UConn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.