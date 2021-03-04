Emerman: Boeheim’s unprofessionalism reflects poorly on his program and SU

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Jim Boeheim’s latest press conference attack was planned. Like many others, it was unnecessary and unprofessional.

The outburst started with a tweet from The Athletic’s Matthew Gutierrez during Monday’s win over North Carolina. Gutierrez argued that, if Boeheim had played backups Kadary Richmond and Jesse Edwards “the minutes they have deserved,” Syracuse could’ve won three more games.

Boeheim disagreed. After Syracuse’s 64-54 win over Clemson on Wednesday, Gutierrez asked Boeheim about Quincy Guerrier and Alan Griffin’s improved defense at the bottom of the zone. The coach tacked on a jab to his response, holding onto Monday’s tweet, even after SU’s second straight win.

“If I had played Jesse and Kadary, we probably would be 22-2 now. I just couldn’t see that. I couldn’t figure that out by myself after 45 years,” Boeheim said sarcastically. “I need a reporter to figure that out who’s never played basketball and is 5-foot-2.” He then sipped from his paper Gatorade cup.

It doesn’t matter what Syracuse’s record would’ve been had he made lineup adjustments earlier; there’s no way to know. It also doesn’t matter how tall Gutierrez is or if he played high school, rec, club or pickup hoops. Trying to disqualify a reporter for his height or playing experience is personal and silly. Especially when it’s coming from Boeheim, the face of the program.

Rather than entertaining the possibility that he could’ve been wrong about Richmond and Edwards, he pointed to his legendary record. How dare anyone question him? Even if Boeheim doesn’t want to concede his point, the head coach should act more reasonably instead of attacking those who disagree with him.

Jim Boeheim said some things after Syracuse beat Clemson. pic.twitter.com/15gV2FyywT — NunesMagician.com (@NunesMagician) March 4, 2021

Boeheim deserves the most credit for cultivating Syracuse men’s basketball’s powerhouse brand over the last four decades. But with every unbecoming act, he rolls some of that goodwill back. The 76-year-old uses press conferences as a bully pulpit for perceived slights. That inappropriate conduct poorly represents the same university he helped build to prominence. Fans notice it. Alumni notice it. Former players notice it.

Wednesday night was just the latest example of Boeheim going too far. The press wants Boeheim to be honest and give candid answers, and he’s often good at that. But disparaging reporters in one-way fights for questioning his coaching crosses the line.

It’s not just the press Boeheim takes aim at. In multiple radio interviews this year, he name-dropped a frequent talk radio caller — Pat from Syracuse — who offered familiar critiques on Boeheim’s coaching strategies.

“Pat does not like me,” Boeheim said. “Does not like my response to his ‘expertise.’ So he’s going to attack my son? He’s also said, and other people have said, nepotism? Buddy’s the 13th-leading scorer in the league in the ACC…This is nonsense, and I really don’t like it anymore. I’m really tired of it.”

A head coach of a major college basketball program addressing a critical fan is as unprofessional as it is bizarre. When people think of Syracuse men’s basketball, they’re not supposed to have the image of a coach dialing into a radio show to air his personal grievances with a caller.

As one of the highest-paid Syracuse University employees, part of Boeheim’s job is to speak for the university. At times, he’s made everyone look bad. After the Boston College win on Feb. 13, Boeheim downplayed the risk of COVID-19 in indoor restaurants — a high-risk activity — even after he said he believed he contracted the virus in November from dining in.

“I’ve never understood the whole thing with restaurants. It makes absolutely no sense to me,” Boeheim said Feb. 13.

With how much effort the university has put into keeping the community safe, it’s hard to believe the administration was thrilled with that irresponsible comment from its most front-facing employee who has deep influence in the region.

Adding to this year’s volume of inappropriate behavior is the Jalen Johnson debacle, when Boeheim said Duke might be better off without the star freshman, who opted out. He later backtracked on his comments, but only after he’d broken unwritten rules about criticizing a player from another program. That saga didn’t sit well with at least one former SU player.

Boeheim’s wrath can also be directed at his own team. He criticizes his players in his unprompted opening statements after poor games. It’s honest, which everyone wants, but it’s also usually uncalled for in a public setting. The list of players who have had their “worst game” or “worst half” ever this year includes Marek Dolezaj, Griffin, Guerrier and Joe Girard III.

Boeheim once said of Tyler Roberson, “If I had anyone else, he wouldn’t play a minute.” Boeheim’s tough on his players, but throwing them — unpaid athletes — under the bus often feels like overkill.

But his media interactions are often the most egregious public examples of Boeheim’s unprofessional conduct.

After the season-opener, months before Boeheim’s remarks to Gutierrez, he came at 247 Sports’ Stephen Bailey — a former SU football reporter — for an innocuous question about the center depth.

“And just so you know, Stephen, this isn’t football,” Boeheim said. “If one of them doesn’t play, you can write whatever you want. But the guys that play here are the guys that I think can help us. If somebody’s not playing, it’s because I didn’t think he can help us. I don’t give a sh*t what you or anyone else thinks or writes.”

Criticizing a coach for his coaching isn’t personal. Demeaning a reporter for their height or because they’re new to the beat is.

It’s also clear that Boeheim does care what the media says. During a 2011 fight with a local reporter, Boeheim said he considers what people write and say about him to be “personal.” He reads everything, listens to talk radio and checks the Syracuse.com fan poll after games.

Boeheim’s 5-foot-2 remark came after he told Brent Axe on ESPN Syracuse in February that he’s never been rude to reporters, challenging Axe to “name one.” It doesn’t take long to find quite a few incidents — he called Andy Katz an “idiot” and “disloyal” in 2013, banned reporters from practice because of what he deemed unfair coverage, told a reporter “you’re the worst I’ve ever been around” and belittled a student journalist in 2016.

Through the years, Boeheim has become bigger than his own program. Much of central New York adores him. With a national championship, five Final Fours and 976 wins, it could be natural to feel he can operate without consequence. But it’s manifested itself into intimidating reporters into positive coverage or deflecting responsibility.

Boeheim’s adversarial nature is nothing new, but the dial’s been turned up in recent years. Since 2014, Syracuse’s highest AP ranking is No. 14. Between 2014 and 2020, SU has been within two games of .500 in Atlantic Coast Conference play each year — this year’s 9-7 is its best finish since Syracuse’s first year in the conference.

With less success comes more scrutiny. Although the recent mediocre seasons aren’t because of Boeheim’s postgame behavior, he hasn’t taken the heat gracefully — and Wednesday certainly won’t be the last time Boeheim makes headlines for his behavior.

Boeheim has created a curmudgeonly image of the program that has only worsened as the team has struggled. But as the wins further dissipate, it will be all that’s left.