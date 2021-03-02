Hitting the slopes has become COVID-safe escape for college students

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

When Maria Tkacz went skiing at Greek Peak Mountain Resort before school started in January, the Syracuse University junior swiftly moved through the lift line and skied down the relatively uncrowded mountain slopes.

“I mean, skiing is also kind of a sport that you’re not really close to people that you didn’t come with anyway, ” Tkacz said.

Greek Peak Mountain Resort, located in Cortland, New York, is one of several mountain resorts in the state that are offering student discounts for winter activities and are encouraging students to hit the slopes. The resorts provide students with an opportunity to leave campus and get outdoors, especially as the pandemic has caused many on-campus activities to turn virtual.

With a valid student I.D., Greek Peak is offering a 20% discount off the full-day tickets, as well as $18 lift tickets from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesdays. Beginning March 20, the lifts will close at 4 p.m.

“Especially in a COVID season, we want to make sure that people get outside, college students get outside, enjoy the fresh air,” said Drew Broderick, vice president of sales and marketing for Greek Peak Mountain Resort and Toggenburg Mountain Winter Sports Center in Fabius, New York.

Students from SU, Cornell University and other nearby universities visit the resort every day, Broderick said. The area, which opened in 1958, includes 55 open trails with eight open lifts for skiing, snowboarding and lessons.

To follow COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing is in effect and face coverings are mandatory except when seated at an indoor restaurant. Greek Peak has also increased their sanitization staff, Broderick said.

The resort has created outdoor access to ticket booths and restrooms, as well as more outdoor areas for dining.

“If someone really just wants to stay outside the whole time they’re here, they can actually do that and take care of everything you need to get on the mountain,” Broderick said.

Gear bags and personal items can’t be left in lodges, so many people are learning to boot up at their cars, Broderick said. Following New York state’s COVID-19 mandates will allow Greek Peak to remain open for the entire season, she said.

SU junior Tucker Froelich considers skiing and snowboarding to be safe sports to do during the pandemic since wearing face coverings are already commonly worn to stay warm on the slopes. Sarah Slavin | Senior Staff Writer

Many students see skiing and snowboarding as safer sports to participate in during the pandemic. Tucker Froelich, a junior at SU, said skiing is a naturally socially distanced sport. He wore a mask even before the pandemic to stay warm, he said.

Greek Peak also has an Outdoor Adventure Center, which now includes snow tubing, a gravity-fed Mountain Coaster and guided zipline tours. Right across the street, the resort’s Hope Lake Lodge offers a year-round Cascades Indoor Waterpark.

Freshman Lang Delapa went tubing at Greek Peak and said it was nice to get off campus and do an outdoor activity at a cheap price. Tkacz said that being outside is refreshing, and it motivates her to go skiing, especially since Syracuse is known for its long winters.

To speed up the ticket line, Broderick recommends going to Greek Peak’s website and filling out the guest profile. Greek Peak also offers a College Learn to Ski/Learn to Snowboard program for $46 per person with a valid student I.D.

“I went with a friend who had never skied before last week, and he had a great time,” Froelich said. “I mean, he was falling, but he was still just having fun getting out, getting some fresh air. It’s just really it’s a nice time”

Tkacz also went skiing with some friends who were beginners, and they picked it up quickly.

Song Mountain Resort, Labrador Mountain Ski Area and Toggenburg Mountain Winter Sports Center are also offering discounts on ski and snowboarding passes to college students. Toggenburg offers students all-day lift tickets for $38.

Greek Peak has had great conditions so far and plans to have their ski and snowboard season go into April, Broderick said.

“I think there is no better winter than this winter to get outside and just enjoy it,” Broderick said. “Bring your friends, come out, have a great time.”