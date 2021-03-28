Top Stories
Buddy Boeheim’s miraculous run ends in Sweet 16 with 62-46 loss to Houston
Syracuse trailed by 10 at halftime in the Sweet 16, and despite pulling within three points, the Orange couldn't extend their improbable NCAA Tournament run. Read more »
Inside SU's Schine Sweet 16 watch party, 1st since pandemic began
Around 60 students watched Syracuse's Sweet 16 game against Houston last night, the first school sponsored watch party since the pandemic began. Read more »
Syracuse Police Department investigating 'non-suspicious death' on Euclid Avenue
Several residents of the 700 block of Euclid Avenue saw multiple ambulances and police cars in the area. Read more »