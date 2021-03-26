Junior Emily Engstler reportedly enters transfer portal

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse guard Emily Engstler had entered the transfer portal, a source close to her confirmed to The Daily Orange on Friday.

Engstler won the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Co-Sixth Player of the Year award and led Syracuse in rebounds per game (9.1) this season, but she started in just five of Syracuse’s 24 games. Several sources, including ESPN Radio Syracuse, also reported Engstler’s decision to enter the portal.

She also averaged 10.5 points per game, led the team in steals and had the second-most blocks. Head coach Quentin Hillsman has repeatedly mentioned Engstler’s versatility, calling her “a hybrid player that can do it all” before the NCAA Tournament.

The junior guard started all five games of the postseason after coming off the bench for the entire regular season.

Advertisement

“Bringing her off the bench is such a luxury,” Hillsman said earlier this season. “Obviously, when she comes off the bench, she brings that amazing punch to our lineup.”

Engstler recorded a season-high 21 points in the ACC Tournament semifinals against No. 1-seed Louisville, and she added a season-high 15 rebounds against Boston College in the second round just two days prior. She played all but two minutes during the ACC Tournament and all but 10 during Syracuse’s two NCAA Tournament games.

Oil & Water 💦- we are good over hear. Wishing her the best 😊 pic.twitter.com/roSLJJ5kqr — Quentin Hillsman (@CoachQatSU) March 26, 2021

247 Sports’ Stephen Bailey also reported that Syracuse freshman guard Faith Blackstone is in the portal. An SU Athletics spokesperson told The D.O. they were unable to confirm or comment on if an athlete does or intends to enter the transfer portal.

The No. 8-seed Orange were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament in the second round after a 36-point loss to No. 1 UConn on Tuesday night.