Emily Engstler named to All-ACC Tournament Second Team

Syracuse forward Emily Engstler was named to the All-Altantic Coast Conference tournament second team. She played all but two minutes in SU’s three-game run, which culminated in a 72-59 semifinal loss to No. 5 Louisville.

Engstler scored a season-high 21 points against the Cardinals to go along with 10 rebounds. She also had 15 boards in a first-round 67-61 win over Boston College on March 4, her first start of the season after having started every game in 2019.

The guard has repeatedly voiced strong feelings that this Syracuse (14-8, 9-7 ACC) team is far better than its record indicates, calling the Orange a “top-five” team. According to bracketologist Charlie Creme, SU figures to be a No. 7 or 8 seed in the NCAA tournament. Even a buzzer-beater upset of four-seeded Florida State might not raise SU’s position further.

Little of that falls on Engstler, though. She was named ACC Co-Sixth Player of the Year after averaging 9.6 points and 8.9 rebounds off the bench this season. The return of the program’s all-time assists leader Tiana Mangakahia — coupled with the emergence of two top-10 freshman in ACC Freshman of the Year Kamilla Cardoso and Priscilla Williams — kept Engstler out of the starting lineup after she started in all 31 games last season.

Engstler started once again when Mangakahia missed all three tournament games with an injury. No further comment has come from head coach Quentin Hillsman on the point guard’s status.

Williams’ status is also in question following a hard fall against the Seminoles that forced the guard to leave Greensboro Coliseum on a stretcher. If it makes the NCAA tournament, Syracuse will not play until at least March 21 in San Antonio, Texas. The full bracket will be released next Sunday, March 15.