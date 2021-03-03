DiGirolamo, Small, Moloughney awarded CHA honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Jessica DiGirolamo, Allison Small and Abby Moloughney have been awarded College Hockey America honors after the team finished the month of February with an 8-2 record, including a seven-game winning streak heading into the CHA tournament.

Senior Jessica DiGirolamo was named the conference’s player of the month, marking the first time she has won that award. Allison Small was named CHA goalie of the week, and Abby Moloughney was awarded player of the week after the Orange’s weekend sweep of Robert Morris.

DiGirolamo began the month of February with a two-goal game against RIT. After the game, head coach Paul Flanagan said that she should’ve had a hat trick after one shot dinged off the side of the net. She would finish the month with eight of her season’s nine goals. The offensive surge vaulted her into a fifth-place tie with three other CHA skaters for most goals this season. She also notched 12 points last month, and is currently on a five-game point-scoring streak.

Small has been dominant in goal all season for the Orange, finishing the regular season with 512 total saves. Her save percentage (94.8%) is second in the CHA, and after her 85 saves over two games, the senior finds herself with another weekly award.

In Syracuse’s 3-1 victory over RMU, Small finished with a career-high 49 saves. She followed that performance up with 35 saves, only letting through one first-period goal from Marah Wagner. Small now sits fourth all time in saves for Syracuse, totaling 1,117 in just 41 games played.

Moloughney found the net twice last weekend and assisted a second-period goal by DiGirolamo that gave SU a three-goal lead. She ranks second on the team with eight goals and is tied for first in assists (13) with Lauren Bellefontaine. The junior also leads SU in points, with 21, including 17 points against fellow CHA teams.

Fourth-seeded Syracuse begins CHA tournament play Thursday night against #5 Lindenwood. The Orange won both regular season games against the Tigers, outscoring them 9-3.