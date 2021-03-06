The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University is reporting 31 active COVID-19 cases among students and employees in central New York. That number has decreased by 4 since Thursday.

Active cases include all SU students and employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have not yet recovered.

SU reported three new cases of COVID-19 among SU students on Friday, and no new cases among SU employees.

The number of SU students in quarantine decreased by 4 since Thursday, to 118. SU quarantines students in facilities across campus, including in the Sheraton Syracuse University Hotel and Conference Center.

— This post will be updated daily.