Charli XCX to perform in University Union’s STEMS concert series

Pop artist Charli XCX will be the headliner for University Union’s second STEMS concert on March 21 at 8 p.m.

The show will include a prerecorded concert from the Grammy-nominated artist and then a live Q&A. Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students, faculty and staff must RSVP to the event through the ‘Cuse Activities page using their NetID username and password.

Charli was featured on some of 2010s biggest tracks like “I Love It” by Icona Pop and Iggy Azalea’s chart-topping hit “Fancy.” The British artist also released her critically acclaimed fourth studio album “how i’m feeling now” last May while in isolation due to the pandemic.

The artist was born in England and at age 14 received a loan from her parents to create her first album “14,” according to DIY Mag. Posting demos on her Myspace page, Charli eventually began performing in east London. In 2010, she signed with the American record label Asylum Records and dropped out of University College London’s Slade School of Fine Art. Since she’s been signed, she has released four studio albums with the label.

Besides being a pop star, Charli is also a video director and documentary creator, making her feminism film “Charli XCX: The F-Word and Me” in 2015.

For questions or accommodations, contact UU Vice President Alexa Powers at uuvicepresident@gmail.com by March 19.