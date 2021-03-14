Buddy Boeheim makes All-ACC Tournament team after averaging 29 points per game
Courtesy of the ACC
Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s All-Tournament First Team, the conference announced after Georgia Tech defeated Florida State in the championship game. In two games, Buddy averaged 29 points and connected on 11-of-20 3-pointers.
His 27 points helped the Orange (16-9, 9-7 ACC) cruise past NC State in their second-round matchup, winning 89-68 after outscoring the Wolfpack by 16 in the second half. The next day, Buddy’s career-high 31 points against No. 1-seed Virginia fueled a double-digit first-half lead, and helped erase a final-minute deficit. Syracuse lost at the buzzer when Reece Beekman hit a 3-pointer to send the Cavaliers into the Tournament’s semifinals.
“I can’t even describe Buddy’s play,” Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim said after the UVA loss. “They had a guy all over him the whole game. They were holding him and pushing him the whole game, and he was tremendous. I mean, you couldn’t ask anything more out of a player than what he gave us today.”
The two ACC Tournament games raised Buddy’s points per game average to 23.3 points per game over the Orange’s past seven contests — a span where he shot 50% from the field and led Syracuse to four wins, potentially lifting its season off the NCAA Tournament bubble. His 37.3% on 3-point shooting is nearly identical to the 37% it was in 2019-20, when he was the conference’s most accurate shooter from beyond the arc. This year, he trails just Virginia’s Sam Hauser (42.8%).
But to open the season, Buddy missed three games due to contact tracing after a walk-on tested positive for COVID-19 following the season-opener against Bryant. Then, he contracted the virus during SU’s second pause that stretched from late December into the first week of January. He shot 1-for-12 against Northeastern in his second game back from contact tracing, then stumbled to 3-for-13 against Virginia Tech and 4-for-12 against the Cavaliers two days later.
“I had my struggles early on in the year, and I wasn’t satisfied with how my regular season went,” Buddy said after Syracuse’s quarterfinal loss. “I got going at the end, but I expected more out of myself.”
It started with scoring 17 against NC State on Jan. 31, and he’s been held to single-digits just once since. “It felt great, just seeing a couple go down,” Buddy said after the win over the Wolfpack in the Carrier Dome. He took those couple and turned them into a 12-game run — through the rest of ACC play, the conference tournament, and now into Selection Sunday, when the Orange find out if that late-season run keyed by Buddy was enough.
Published on March 14, 2021 at 11:31 am
