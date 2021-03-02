Brendan Curry, Jakob Phaup win ACC weekly honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Brendan Curry and Jakob Phaup won Atlantic Coast Conference Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week awards, respectively, following Syracuse’s 20-10 win over then-No. 2 Virginia on Saturday.

Curry notched three goals and four assists in SU’s largest-ever win over Virginia, while Phaup won 22-of-33 faceoffs, primarily against UVA’s Petey LaSalla.

The first-team All-American midfielder’s seven points and four assists were both were career-highs for a single game. He was involved in three consecutive goals during the Orange’s 7-0 run to end the game, setting up Jaime Trimboli for a diving goal, then Stephen Rehfuss, before scoring on the final effort, unassisted.

Curry also scored or assisted on three of Syracuse’s four consecutive goals at the end of the first quarter and the start of the second, a run that earned SU a lead which it never relinquished.

Phaup dominated the faceoff battle against LaSalla, who entered Saturday ranked No. 2 in the nation in faceoff percentage through three games. Postgame, head coach John Desko said Phaup was doing an “outstanding job.” Through two games, he’s won 64.7% of his faceoffs.

No. 6 Syracuse has three consecutive home games over the next three weeks before it travels to No. 1 Duke on March 25. The Orange will play an unranked Vermont team on Saturday in the Carrier Dome, then unranked Stony Brook, then No. 20 Hofstra before what’ll likely be SU’s biggest game of the regular season in Durham, North Carolina.