Beat writers unanimously predict Syracuse to defeat Vermont

Syracuse will face an unranked Vermont team in the Carrier Dome on Saturday. The No. 6 Orange (1-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast) are coming off a 20-10 win over then-No. 2 UVA, Syracuse’s biggest win over the Cavaliers in the history of the matchup.

Here’s what our beat writers think will happen as Syracuse takes on Vermont (1-1, 1-0 America East) at home:

Roshan Fernandez (0-2)

Taking care of business

Syracuse 21, Vermont 7

Saturday afternoon’s game is certainly one of Syracuse’s easiest matchups of the past few years. Except for two games against Binghamton — a 2020 second-week game and the 2018 season-opener, both of which ended in double-digit victories for SU — this game against Vermont might be Syracuse’s most favorable in a while.

The Orange have the offensive power to beat the nation’s best teams, and they proved that last week against then-No. 2 UVA. They have the defensive power to stop those teams, too. So, against a Vermont team in the America East Conference, those skills should translate for an SU win.

If this is anything but a walk in the park for the Orange, head coach John Desko might have bigger issues to resolve. But in the first game with fans back in the Carrier Dome, Syracuse will take care of business.

Allie Kaylor (0-2)

Easy going

Syracuse 20, Vermont 6

Of Syracuse’s 10 remaining opponents, six are currently ranked by Inside Lacrosse’s media poll. Of the three non-ranked opponents, two have at least received votes at some point this season. The remaining opponent? The Vermont Catamounts. Vermont hasn’t played an ACC opponent since 2018 and has never won a game against an ACC team. In fact, the Catamounts have never beat a ranked team. Ever. When they travel down to the Carrier Dome to play No. 6 Syracuse, expect those streaks to continue.

Last week, Syracuse was able to score 20 on one of the best defenses in the country while holding one of the best offenses to just 10. Though the Orange may not be able to replicate that again in ACC play, they’ll do it again easily against Vermont.

Arabdho Majumder (1-1)

Rolling through

Syracuse 19, Vermont 8

Syracuse should have no trouble dispatching Vermont on Saturday afternoon. A week ago against Virginia, it seemed like the Orange figured out their mistakes at both ends of the field. An extra week of practice seemed to hone in the shooting struggles from their season opener. Expect another barrage against a Vermont defense that allowed 15 goals to Bryant last Saturday. And with fans back in the building for the first time this season, SU will have all the motivation it needs to pile in the goals.

The Orange will likely get plenty of opportunities thanks to Jakob Phaup’s domination at the faceoff X through two games this season. Among all NCAA Division I players who have taken at least 50 faceoffs, Phaup ranks seventh in winning percentage. Vermont’s Tommy Burke comes into the matchup having won 62.8% of his faceoffs to date, but if Phaup can neutralize him like he did Petey LaSalla last week, Syracuse should cruise to an expected, easy victory.