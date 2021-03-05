5 Syracuse women’s lacrosse players named to Tewaaraton Watch List

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Five Syracuse women’s lacrosse players were named to the 2021 Tewaaraton Award Watch List.

Sarah Cooper, Megan Carney, Kerry Defliese, Asa Goldstock and Meaghan Tyrrell are included on the watch list. The award is given to the top collegiate women’s and men’s lacrosse player at the conclusion of the season.

Through three games, Cooper, Defliese and Goldstock led an SU defensive unit that has not conceded more than six goals in a game this season. Cooper has picked up 12 ground balls and caused five turnovers, and Defliese adds another three and two, respectively. Goldstock has limited opponents to just 15 goals this season on 54 shots faced. She ranks second in the NCAA in save percentage (.694) behind Notre Dame goalie Bridget Deehan. Syracuse’s defense conceded just one first-half goal against Duke.

On attack, Carney and Tyrrell lead the Orange through the first three games of the season with 10 goals and six assists each.

Syracuse ranks No. 2 in Inside Lacrosse’s latest ranking poll after starting the season 3-0. The Orange have beaten three top-20 teams. The Orange are set to square off with No. 4 Notre Dame in the Carrier Dome on Thursday at 7 p.m., and then again on Sunday.