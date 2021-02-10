University Union releases 1st half of spring movie screenings schedule

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

University Union announced the first half of its movie screening schedule for spring 2021, with six films scheduled to be screened virtually on weekends between Feb. 12 and March 21.

In February, the schedule kicks off with horror-comedy “Freaky,” followed by the Disney animated film “Onward” and the Chadwick Boseman thriller “21 Bridges.” During March, “Birds of Prey,” Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” and “Bill & Ted Face the Music” will be shown.

All screenings offered by UU are free, and students and faculty from both Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF are eligible to register. For those who register, the movies will be available through Swank, a licensing and distribution site, with their NetID login.

UU plans to announce the second half of the spring lineup further into the semester.

All films will have captioning options. Questions and requests for additional accommodations can be sent to UU Vice President Alexa Powers at uuvicepresident@gmail.com.