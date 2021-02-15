University Union announces upcoming student musician show

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

University Union will accept submissions for a show featuring student musicians from Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF, UU announced in a press release.

The submissions are due Saturday and can be completed through a Google Form. The show will take place in early April at the newly renovated Schine Student Center. It’s unclear if students will be able to attend the performances in-person, but more information on the event will be announced at a later date.

“Since we switched to virtual programming last year, we’ve been looking for ways to support artists from within our student community,” Concerts Co-Directors Layne Lindroth and Michael Bottazzi said in the release. “With the reopening of Schine performance spaces, we are so excited to be able to give student artists the opportunity to safely perform on stage again.”

For questions, contact UU Vice President Alexa Powers at uuvicepresident@gmail.com. For more information, contact UU Public Relations Director Annelise Hackett at uupublicrelations@gmail.com.