The 3rd ‘To All The Boys’ movie lacks romance of the original

Screenwriter Katie Lovejoy’s “To All The Boys: Always and Forever” has all the elements of a rom-com: big romantic gestures, a prom night, a slow dance and references to classic romantic comedies such as “Say Anything.” But nothing is as you would expect.

In the third and final installment of Netflix’s “To All The Boys” series — based on the novels by Jenny Han — Lara Jean (Lana Condor) must choose between the boy she loves, Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) and herself.

Director Michael Fimognari embraces the film series’ romantic teen movie sensibilities, but the third installment includes coming-of-age tropes. The bright pastel color scheme, pop song soundtrack and Lara Jean’s trademark girly costumes and makeup begins to take a back seat in this film and are replaced by the challenges that come with growing up and growing apart from the people you love.

Within the three chapters of “To All The Boys,” Lara Jean daydreams wild, romantic fantasies with her crushes. In a fantasy sequence at the beginning of this film, Lara Jean dreams of her future with Peter. They graduate high school, go to college together, get married, buy a house — with a baby on the way — and Lara Jean is a successful author.

But her vision is suddenly interrupted by reality — will Lara Jean follow Peter to college at Stanford University or will she venture out on her own?

The chemistry between the actors — especially Centineo, who became an overnight heartthrob after the premiere of the first film — is overall lacking. While the first movie was full of cute moments like cuddling and the hand-in-her-back-pocket spin move, the latest movie leaves much to be desired.

While the first two movies followed simpler structures, the third installment in the series does too much and rushes through the romantic moments. The director and screenwriter squeeze in scenes that capture Lara Jean’s personal journey, and the quick pacing from one storyline to the next distracts from the central romance between Lara Jean and Peter.

Even when there are romantic scenes with Lara Jean and Peter, they feel forced and brushed over as Lara Jean is stuck in uncharted waters, navigating the long-term potential of her relationship with Peter.

While the intimate shots of Peter and Lara Jean cuddling while watching a movie and slow dancing in a lantern-lit gazebo and Lara Jean wearing a gorgeous royal blue dress are incredibly romantic, the film shines most when Lara Jean is centered in the frame as she starts to stay true to herself.

Lara Jean and Peter’s relationship falters in this film because in almost every scene with Peter, Lara Jean is lying to Peter, and herself, about what she truly wants. She even goes as far as to lie about what colleges she got into to maintain their relationship.

The film attempts to balance two conflicting genres, romance and coming of age, which creates tensions between hope for a happily ever after and the inevitability of moving onto new stages of life.

Fortunately, the chemistry between Lara Jean and New York City picks up the slack. While on a school trip, Lara Jean falls in love with the city’s skyline as she dances into the night and goes on a subway adventure. Lara Jean’s friend says, “This could be us someday,” and a sweet smile spreads on Lara Jean’s face before she and her friends break out into joyful laughter.

Although “To All The Boys: Always and Forever” joined the ranks of classic teen rom-coms, it doesn’t live up to the hype of the first movie. The finale does, however, strike an altogether different chord as it tackles the hardships and hopes of sustaining young romance while coming of age.