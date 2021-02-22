Women's Lacrosse

Syracuse women’s lacrosse rises to No. 2 in Inside Lacrosse’s rankings

TJ Shaw | Staff Photographer

Syracuse (pictured in 2019 vs Loyola) moved up to No. 2 in this week's Inside Lacrosse rankings.

By Anish VasudevanAsst. Digital Editor

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.
Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s lacrosse climbed two spots to No. 2 in Inside Lacrosse’s weekly rankings. This is the highest that the Orange have ever been ranked since the Maverik Women’s Division I Media Poll started publishing rankings in 2017. The rise came after the Orange dominated against then-No. 5 Loyola in its season-opener, winning 18-6. The Greyhounds fell to No. 10. 

The Orange scored 10 second-half goals, and four Syracuse players finished with a hat trick. Midfielder Sam Swart tied a career-high with four goals, and Megan Carney and Meaghan Tyrrell added three apiece. Emily Hawryschuk also had four goals and six draw controls.

Directly above the Orange at the No. 1 spot is North Carolina, who’s 3-0 on the season. Syracuse is scheduled to face UNC on April 3, but will play five more games before that matchup. 

Syracuse also faces No. 5 Stony Brook on Saturday for SU’s home-opener and No. 4 Notre Dame on March 11 and March 14 at home. In between its matchups against Stony Brook and Notre Dame, SU travels to No. 8 Duke, who is currently undefeated.  

Advertisement

All but two of Syracuse’s regular season opponents — Albany and Louisville — are currently in the top 20. 

Top Stories