Syracuse women’s lacrosse rises to No. 2 in Inside Lacrosse’s rankings

Syracuse women’s lacrosse climbed two spots to No. 2 in Inside Lacrosse’s weekly rankings. This is the highest that the Orange have ever been ranked since the Maverik Women’s Division I Media Poll started publishing rankings in 2017. The rise came after the Orange dominated against then-No. 5 Loyola in its season-opener, winning 18-6. The Greyhounds fell to No. 10.

The Orange scored 10 second-half goals, and four Syracuse players finished with a hat trick. Midfielder Sam Swart tied a career-high with four goals, and Megan Carney and Meaghan Tyrrell added three apiece. Emily Hawryschuk also had four goals and six draw controls.

Directly above the Orange at the No. 1 spot is North Carolina, who’s 3-0 on the season. Syracuse is scheduled to face UNC on April 3, but will play five more games before that matchup.

Syracuse also faces No. 5 Stony Brook on Saturday for SU’s home-opener and No. 4 Notre Dame on March 11 and March 14 at home. In between its matchups against Stony Brook and Notre Dame, SU travels to No. 8 Duke, who is currently undefeated.

All but two of Syracuse’s regular season opponents — Albany and Louisville — are currently in the top 20.