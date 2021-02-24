SU women’s lacrosse says white supremacy symbol on Instagram was accidental

Editor’s note: This story contains a picture of a white supremacist hand gesture.

Syracuse women’s lacrosse issued an apology Wednesday after posting a photo of a player making what appeared to be a white supremacist symbol on its Instagram story.

The photo was posted on Tuesday evening as part of an Instagram “take over” hosted by a player on the team. In the photo, a different player is seen making an “OK” hand gesture, which the Anti-Defamation League has deemed a symbol of hate. The team did not identify the player who made the symbol and has since deleted the post.

The hand gesture was “part of a game” the team plays called “the circle game,” and the post was never intended to be “malicious or antagonistic,” the team said in a statement issued Wednesday.

“But in any situation like this, intent does not matter. This was an unacceptable lapse in judgment and lack of awareness on the part of our entire team,” the statement reads. “We as members of this program take collective responsibility for the harm this post may have caused.”

Syracuse women’s lacrosse posted a photo of a player making a white supremacist symbol. They later apologized, explaining it was unintentional. Screenshot, Syracuse women’s lacrosse Instagram story

During a Wednesday press conference, head coach Gary Gait reiterated the statement and said, “It was a mistake, an unintended one.”

Statement from the team: pic.twitter.com/xlbRh0sjFc — Syracuse Women's Lax (@CuseWLAX) February 24, 2021

“This incident does not reflect our character, but it does demonstrate the work we have to do,” the team’s statement reads. “It shows that many of us are privileged enough to live free of the fear and hate that white supremacy brings to the Black community as well as other marginalized groups.”

“The future of lacrosse is bright, and we are determined to help it grow in inclusivity, diversity and love of the game.”