Syracuse-Louisville postponed after Cardinals positive COVID-19 test

Syracuse’s second game against No. 3 Louisville (19-1, 12-1 Atlantic Coast) scheduled for Sunday has been postponed following a positive COVID-19 test within the Cardinals’ women’s basketball program. Louisville players are now quarantining, as the program undergoes contact tracing in adherence with ACC protocols, according to Syracuse Athletics.

After undergoing a near month-long pause from Dec. 20 until Jan. 17, Syracuse (11-5, 8-5) has played every game on its schedule, outside of a matchup against Duke on Jan. 21, who canceled the remainder of its season. Instead of playing the Blue Devils, Syracuse played the Cardinals in Louisville.

After SU trailed by just three at half, Louisville began to pull away in the final 2o minutes, eventually winning 67-54. ACC scoring leader Dana Evans led all scorers with 21 points for the Cardinals. Kiara Lewis and Tiana Mangakahia combined for just 16 points on 6-17 shooting from the field.

Sunday’s matchup was going to be a “Play4Kay” game, promoting former NC State women’s basketball coach Kay Yow’s cancer fund for breast cancer awareness. Both teams were going to don pink uniforms, with the game being broadcast on ESPN2.

Syracuse’s next game is scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m. on the road against Notre Dame. SU defeated the Irish earlier this season 81-69 in the Carrier Dome.