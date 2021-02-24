Syracuse University to offer online, part-time computer programming degree

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse University will offer an online, part-time computer programming degree in fall 2021.

SU’s University College is currently accepting applications for the bachelor of professional studies degree, said Michael Frasciello, dean of the college. Students who pursue this degree may choose to seek careers in fields such as health care, criminal justice, defense contracting and finance, according to SU’s website.

All University College degrees are created based on demands from growing industries and inquiries from students, Frasciello said. Computer programming has been and continues to be one of those areas of interest, he said.

“The students that we are admitting to the program persist and succeed — those are markers of success that we put a lot of emphasis on internally, because it means we are doing our job really well,” Frasciello said.

Advertisement

University College worked closely with the College of Engineering and Computer Science to structure the degree’s curriculum, Frasciello said.

While University College runs the program, the electrical engineering and computer science department serves as a consultant for any course or curriculum modifications to the program, said Susan Older, chair of the computer science department, in an email.

“The program has been designed to prepare graduates for career placement and advancement in computer programming fields,” Older said. “The coursework emphasizes applied computing and programming skills, with less emphasis on the math-oriented aspects of computer science.”

As a professional studies degree, the program will require 120 credit hours that include a liberal arts core and a professional competency core, Frasciello said.

Mark Borte, an adjunct professor in the School of Information Studies, teaches a project management course that will comprise one of the core courses for the new degree.

Since industries utilizing computer programming tend to be mostly project-based, it makes sense to include the course as one of the program’s core requirements, Borte said.

“It is very typical for programmers to be involved in efforts that are temporary in nature and produce a new product, service or result,” he said.

University College tailors to “non-traditional” students, which typically include adult learners who are either returning to college or are pursuing a degree later in life. Borte’s online project management course is only eight-weeks long as opposed to a typical 15-week in-person semester.

The part-time and online element allows students to pursue a degree without abandoning their daily responsibilities, Frasciello said.

Having a combination of adult learners in a class allows for students to learn from the experiences of their classmates, Borte said. Students may also find themselves in a class with someone in a profession they’re looking to pursue, Borte said.

“The added benefit for everyone in the class, including the instructor, is because there is this combination of adult learners in there,” he said. “They’re bringing their experience into the classroom as well.”

Students pursuing the degree will also be required to attend one live 90-minute session per week. The requirement is unique and differentiates University College from many other online degree programs, Frasciello said.

Creating the degree, including determining the curriculum and seeking approval from New York state, has been in the works for almost two years now, Frasciello said. The state has just approved the degree.

“It does end up being a unique experience,” Borte said. “There’s a euphoric feeling at the end of the course, this sense of accomplishment that you wouldn’t necessarily think that you would get in an online course.”