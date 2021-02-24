Syracuse University needs to do better for Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University must find more ways to be the city of Syracuse’s strongest support system.

Over 30% of Syracuse’s population lives in poverty, and 44% of children in Syracuse are impoverished — these are significant challenges for the community as a whole. And though the university has committed to allocating $600,000 for volunteer programming to serve low-income and underserved communities in the city, SU should further invest in Syracuse and recognize the role it plays in driving economic growth.

SU provides the city with employment and, in turn, economic stability. But businesses near the university are dependent on SU students for their survival, which becomes problematic when students are away from campus.

Businesses on Marshall Street struggled to stay afloat when the pandemic started and students left campus, and they lost the customers they depend on beyond the normal downturns they expect in the summer and over winter break. SU students are one of the only sources of income for businesses near the university.

Neighborhoods surrounding universities have poverty rates that are typically 50% higher than that of other neighborhoods. This is a consequence of affordable housing options in university towns prioritizing students instead of residents. Landlords often rent off-campus properties in Syracuse’s University Neighborhood to students at higher costs because they know students can afford the price more than residents can — this is one way the university’s presence in Syracuse greatly affects the area.

SU involving students in improving Syracuse’s economy would not only benefit the community but also students as well. Taking care of the place you live in develops a sense of responsibility and raises globally conscious people who actually care about what’s going on around them. Paying attention to what can be improved in a local community can help cure ignorance, create good habits and reinforce an empathetic nature in students. Especially as we begin to leave this pandemic.

SU provides education to future politicians, economists and urban planners who could all currently play a role in working on real city projects. Students’ participation in these projects will also provide more ideas for city representatives and will increase the involvement of students in the surrounding community. This would be an optimal option both for the university and for the Syracuse community as a whole.

The ultimate goal is for the university and the community to thrive together. Accomplishing this requires the recognition of SU’s influence on the community as a whole. Most importantly, students talking about the issue and taking an active part in the community’s development can make the change the greater Syracuse area needs.

Polina Plitchenko is a junior psychology major. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at pplitche@syr.edu.