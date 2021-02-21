Syracuse beats Notre Dame 4-3, improves to .500 on the year

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse earned all its points from singles matches, doing just enough to beat Notre Dame 4-3 on Sunday afternoon in South Bend, Indiana. SU is now .500 on the season.

The Orange lost the doubles point with a 6-3 loss from No. 1 doubles pairing Sofya Treshcheva and Polina Kozyreva and a 6-1 blowout loss for No. 3 doubles Miranda Ramirez and Ines Fonte. No. 2 doubles Natalie Novotna and Viktoryia Kanapatskaya were up 5-3 when the point was ceded to the Fighting Irish.

Friday afternoon against Louisville, all three SU doubles pairs lost. Today the pairings were shuffled again with Treshcheva and Kozyreva at No. 1, Novotna and Kanapatskaya at No. 2, and Ramirez and at No. 3 — representing the fourth different doubles pairings through six games this season.

Coming out of the huddle post-doubles, Kozyreva (6-3, 6-4), Kanapatskaya (7-6, 6-2), and Novotna (7-5, 2-6, 6-2) all secured wins. Ramirez (4-6, 1-6) and Fonte (6-7, 3-6) couldn’t beat respective opponents Page Freeman and Maeve Koscielski. Syracuse got a point for No. 6 singles via a Notre Dame forfeit.

The win puts the Orange at 3-3 overall. After this weekend’s road trips, Syracuse will play its next four games at home: Virginia Tech on Feb. 26, UVA on Feb. 28, Miami on March 12 and FSU on March 14.