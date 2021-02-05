Syracuse softball announces spring schedule, begins Feb. 18

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse softball released its 2021 schedule Friday afternoon. The season will begin Feb. 18 with two three-game series’ against Notre Dame and North Carolina as part of the Atlantic Coast Conference Challenge in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

SU’s season is set to open with two consecutive months on the road before playing their home opener April 1 against Georgia Tech.

Following the series’, the Orange will travel to Rock Hill, South Carolina, to play Winthrop, St. Francis, College of Charleston and Illinois-Chicago at the end of February. Other nonconference games include matchups against Hofstra, Villanova, UNC Charlotte, Campbell and Buffalo.

ACC play will begin March 19 against Duke and will continue with series’ against Pittsburgh, Boston College, Virginia, Florida State, Virginia Tech and Clemson. Every ACC series this season will be four games with one game per day on the first and last day, along with a doubleheader on the second day. The ACC tournament is scheduled for May 12-16 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The 2021 season will be head coach Shannon Doepking’s third at SU. Doepking has a record of 31-42 through two seasons, including a 10-10 2020 season that was shortened due to COVID-19.