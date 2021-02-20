Syracuse softball splits doubleheader with UNC

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Fresh off an opening-day victory over Notre Dame on Friday evening, Syracuse (2-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) split its first doubleheader of the season with North Carolina (3-1, 3-1) on Saturday. In the first game, a complete game performance from Kaia Oliver lifted the Orange to a 3-2 win in extra innings. The Tar Heels responded with a 4-0 victory in the second game, led by fifth-year pitcher Brittany Pickett, who struck out 12 in her own complete game.

In the 11 a.m. game, Oliver struck out nine Tar Heels, giving up just two runs over nine innings. Toni Martin provided Oliver with run insurance after hitting her second home run in as many days to center field. The homer gives Martin half of last year’s season total, when she hit four.

Oliver was cruising until UNC’s last at-bat in the bottom of the 7th. After two walks to Kristina Burkhardt and Pickett, respectively, Oliver allowed a game-tying single to Carolina catcher Taylor Greene. The sophomore pitcher was able to minimize further damage as she forced Lexi Godwin into a groundout to first base, setting up extra innings.

In the top of the 9th, the Orange manufactured their own offense through Hannah George, who went toe-to-toe with Oliver for all nine innings Saturday. After a one-out double and a groundout, Carli Campbell singled into right field and gave SU its lead back, which it wouldn’t relinquish. Oliver struck out the side in the bottom half of the inning, giving Syracuse its second consecutive victory and handing UNC its first loss of the season.

UNC responded in the second game with strong pitching and enough offense to win 4-0. Pickett gave up only five hits, and six of the last seven SU hitters to enter the batter’s box struck out, including Jamie Gregg, for the final out of the day.

Alexa Romero struggled Saturday in her second start in as many days. She allowed two runs over 3.1 innings pitched, walking three while throwing two wild pitches. Head coach Shannon Doepking pulled Romero in the 4th for freshman Lindsey Hendrix’s first collegiate appearance. Hendrix allowed two more runs in the 6th inning, including a solo homer by Burkhardt to center.

Ultimately SU’s offense couldn’t muster anything against Pickett. Syracuse got on base every inning from the 4th to the 7th, but it couldn’t bring home any runs. Syracuse returns for the finale of the UNC series Sunday at 11 a.m.