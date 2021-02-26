Syracuse concedes 4 runs in extra innings, loses 6-3 to St. Francis

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse dropped its only game on Friday 6-3 in extra innings against St. Francis. SU was scheduled to play a second game as part of the Winthrop Garnet/Gold Classic, but it was canceled due to rain.

With the loss, Syracuse (2-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast) dropped back below .500 with the loss to St. Francis University (4-1). The Red Flash hung two runs in the top of the sixth before Syracuse responded with one run to send the game into extra innings. But after a scoreless seventh frame from Alexa Romero and Kaia Oliver, SFU tagged Oliver for four runs in the top of the eighth. Oliver’s loss moves her record to 1-2 on the year, and her ERA now sits at 3.14 through 14 1/3 innings pitched.

In the bottom of the third, Syracuse’s Gabby Teran singled through the left side and drove in first baseman Calista Almer. Almer herself reached base on a single, and was able to advance to third base after a sacrifice bunt from Jamie Gregg. The RBI was Teran’s second of the year, trailing only Toni Martin’s five on the team.

Syracuse’s offense has struggled to get going through its first five games, and Friday’s matchup was no different. Despite scoring three runs over eight innings, SU only managed four hits. SFU’s Grace Vesco, who pitched all eight innings, finished with only two earned runs and struck out nine Orange hitters.

In the top of the sixth, Tayven Rousseau smacked a two-run homer to left field, putting the Red Flash on the board. Rousseau ended the game 2-for-4 with two runs scored. In the bottom of the sixth, the Orange tied up the game after Geana Torres grounded out, allowing Angel Jasso to score. Jasso started off the inning by ripping a double to right-center field. Martin’s ensuing groundout advanced Jasso to third.

Scoring ceased until the top of the eighth, when junior Lindsay Ward lifted a three-run home run over the left field fence, putting SFU up 5-2. Rousseau tacked on another when she hit a solo shot to center field, her second home run of the morning.

Due to errors from SU’s defense, no run was credited to Oliver, even though she was on the mound for four of the six. The sophomore has pitched the second-most innings, behind only Romero. Head coach Shannon Doepking said prior to the season that, because Romero had returned to Syracuse instead of accepting an assistant coaching position, she’d play a large role once again. In 2019, she totaled 144 1/3 innings through 32 appearances.

Syracuse managed to score one more run in the bottom of the eighth but ultimately couldn’t overcome the deficit. Vesco struck out the final two SU batters and walked off the mound at Rock Hill, South Carolina with her third victory of the season.

The Orange are scheduled to return Saturday against the College of Charleston at 10 a.m. and against Illinois-Chicago at 12:30 p.m.