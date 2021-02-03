Syracuse secures 3rd CHA victory of season in 3-0 shutout over RIT

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

In Syracuse’s first game since their Jan. 23 loss to Robert Morris, the Orange won their second game against RIT this season 3-0. After their game yesterday was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol within the RIT program, the Orange snapped their two game losing streak, winning for the first time in 2021.

Early in the first period, the Orange were unable to capitalize on a power-play opportunity after a body checking call from RIT’s Carrissa Hlywa. SU had four shots on goal during the power play, three of which came from senior Jessica DiGirolamo, who has one goal this season prior to tonight’s game.

Syracuse outshot the Tigers 65-42, with 42 of those shots for the Orange being on RIT (1-9, 1-9 College Hockey America) goalie Taylor Liotta. Liotta ended with 39 saves, which was 16 more than SU goalie Allison Small.

Syracuse (3-6-1, 3-4-1) finally broke through and scored 6:19 into the second period. Abby Moloughney notched her fourth goal of the season off an assist from Shelby Calof to put the Orange up 1-0.

Advertisement

Three minutes after Syracuse’s first goal, DiGirolamo put the Orange up 2-0 with her second goal of the season. Her unassisted goal came five seconds after she blocked a shot from RIT freshman Emma Roland.

DiGirolamo wasn’t finished scoring Wednesday night, though. The defenseman scored her second goal of the evening 3:38 into the third period. SU’s lead grew to three, and DiGirolamo finished with her third career two-goal game. She has not scored two goals in one game since Dec. 6 of 2019 against Lindenwood.





Moloughney, after scoring Syracuse’s first goal on the evening, assisted DiGirolamo along with Mae Batherson.

Despite losing 29 faceoffs and winning just 18, Syracuse controlled the puck offensively which limited the Tiger’s ability to gain momentum on the Orange’s defenders.

The “grade-A chances” that head coach Paul Flanagan chides against giving up to opponents weren’t there for the Tigers. Much like in Syracuse’s 7-1 blowout victory against RIT on Nov. 27, the Orange’s offense was given room to work and establish plays that lead to their three goals in the final 40 minutes.

Now, Syracuse looks to move to .500 in CHA play with their game on Friday against Mercyhurst at Tennity Ice Pavilion. This will be the first matchup of the 2020-21 season between the Lakers and the Orange, as their series from Jan. 29- Jan. 30 was postponed due to contact tracing.