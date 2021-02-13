The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse (5-8-1, 5-6-1 College Hockey America) ice hockey defeated Lindenwood (2-9-1, 2-9-1) 5-2 one night after beating the Lions 4-1 in St. Charles, Missouri. SU’s five goals are the most they’ve scored since the third game of the season in a 7-1 win over RIT. The Orange scored at least one goal in each period for the first time since Dec. 12 and for only the third time this season.

Last night, captain Jessica DiGirolamo stole the show with a hat trick as Syracuse secured its ninth point of the season. The win moves SU six points ahead of the fifth-place Lions, extending their lead in the standings over Lindenwood in the CHA standings. A win tomorrow against the Lions could tie them in points in the standings with Mercyhurst, a feat deemed almost impossible after SU’s two losses last week to the Lakers by head coach Paul Flanagan.

Lauren Bellefontaine scored 16:43 into the opening period to commence scoring for the Orange. Bellefontaine’s goal, her second of the season, came off an assist from forward Abby Moloughney. The goal was shorthanded, as Sarah Thompson was called for slashing 23 seconds before Bellefontaine found the net. Moloughney’s first assist of the night brought her season total to seven, and with the second assist in the second period, the sophomore now sits at eight assists.

Again, Syracuse got off to a hot start, outshooting Lindenwood 27-7 in the first. They also had eight more shots on goal than the Lions.

Three minutes into the second period, senior Victoria Klimek gave the Orange a 2-0 lead with a slap shot straight to the net. Klimek’s goal ends her six-game scoreless drought. She had five goals through the first seven games, but this is her first in the last seven.

Nearly six minutes following Klimek’s goal, Mae Batherson furthered the Orange’s lead by three points. Bellefontaine and Klimek, both of whom scored earlier in the game, added another point to their season total by assisting Batherson’s goal. The defender’s second goal of the season is the second this month, as she scored a goal in Syracuse’s 2-1 loss last weekend against Mercyhurst.

Syracuse added two more goals in the third period, the first of which came from freshman Hannah Johnson. Her unassisted goal is the second of the season.

Flanagan said earlier this season that he expects freshmen to come to Syracuse ready to play. “We’re usually disappointed if a freshman comes in and they’re not ready to play, because we’re counting on them,” Flanagan said.

Anna Leschyshyn notched her second goal of the season, unassisted at 10:39 into the third period.

Lindenwood added two goals in the final seven minutes of the third period, but it was too little too late. The 5-2 victory marks the first time this season Syracuse has won back-to-back games.