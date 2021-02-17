Syracuse resident curates art exhibit to address gun violence, racism

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Ever since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, Karen Gutfreund has watched as lawmakers have done very little to end gun violence despite multiple school shootings.

During her 15 years curating art exhibits relating to feminism and social justice, Gutfreund had the idea to hold an exhibit that dealt with gun violence following the Sandy Hook shooting. Now, the exhibit, which focuses more on protesting a culture of violence, systemic racism and police brutality, is a reality at ArtRage gallery.

“Art can gesture towards new ideas, solutions and priorities,” Gutfreund said. “Art can create a new normal for inclusivity rather than creating divides with marginalized peoples being considered ‘other.’”

The exhibition, “Deadlocked and Loaded: Disarming America” is a collaboration among ArtRage, the Community Folk Art Center and Point of Contact Gallery. Gutfreund first intended to focus the project on just gun violence, but adjusted her plans after the death of George Floyd, she said.

Advertisement

Sally Edelstein, who has work on display at CFAC, said Gutfreund is leading an art movement against senseless killings and turmoil.

“When it comes to politics, Karen doesn’t just talk the talk. She walks the walk,” Edelstein said.

The Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting caught Gutfreund’s attention to the little lawmakers have done to end gun violence. Artwork by Patricia Turner. Courtesy of Karen Gutfreund

Gutfreund said the exhibit, which opened on Feb. 11 at ArtRage and will run until April 18, exemplifies her dedication to social justice art. This is her first exhibit of 2021, and it features a series of works created to stimulate dialogue, raise consciousness and encourage social change.

The ArtRage exhibit includes the work of artists and ranges from images of police officers preparing to shoot a hooded man to a semiautomatic weapon painted on a rainbow.

Gutfreund has done different artwork depicting other social issues. Within the last year, she curated a book, “Not Normal: Art in the Age of Trump,” which included 350 works from 147 artists.

“It is her belief that the artist’s voice can help foster important dialogues and inspire others to add their voice,” Edelstein said of Gutfreund. “With a keen eye she curates work crafting narratives, blending art and activism, and a cry for social justice to amplify the voices of those who have been historically silenced.”

Kimberly McCoy, the community engagement organizer at ArtRage, hopes those who see the exhibition reflect on gun culture and gun violence. In working with Gutfreund, McCoy said, she has focused on how to best encourage conversations about mass shootings, police killings, domestic violence, and current and past white supremacist movements with those who attend.

Edelstein said activist art is ultimately a call to action for those who view it.

“I don’t think it is the intention of the artists to keep people away from politics,” McCoy said. “I think the artists hope people who see their work have a response, and it is up to the viewer how that response manifests.”

“Disarm” takes on several, unique meanings in the exhibit including removing illegal guns from society and disarming the hostile political and social climate. Artwork by Justyne Fischer. Courtesy of Karen Gutfreund

In her work and throughout the exhibit, “disarm” takes on several meanings, Edelstein said. It’s not only about removing illegal guns and disarming those who seek to harm others, but also using art to disarm the political and social climate and restore compassion to the consequences of violence. What it isn’t, she said, is an anti-gun movement.

Gutfreund has felt frustrated over the past few years. The Trump administration threatened the world’s health, economy and social fabric, Gutfreund said. Through her exhibits, she sees opportunities to help repair some holes in the fabric and stand for what’s right.

“Many people take to the streets, take to Twitter,” Gutfreund said, “and as artists, we take to our studies and raise our paintbrushes in protest.”