Syracuse-Notre Dame postponed after UND positive COVID-19 test

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse-Notre Dame has been postponed following a positive test and contact tracing within the Fighting Irish’s program last week. The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 18.

This is the second consecutive SU game that has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocol within an opponent’s program, after Syracuse’s matchup with No. 3 Louisville scheduled for Feb. 14 was also postponed. SU has a 4-5 record on the road, and was scheduled to travel to Notre Dame.

Syracuse hasn’t played since Feb. 11 in a 15-point loss to Florida State, and isn’t scheduled to play again until Feb. 21 against Virginia Tech.

The Orange had a three-week COVID-19 induced pause that lasted through late December and into early January. Since returning from the pause, however, Syracuse played two sequences that featured four games in eight days.

Advertisement

This is the first time since the pause that the Orange have had more than four days off. Despite any potential fatigue the Orange may have felt during those particularly “stressful” sequences, according to Tiana Mangakahia, everyone has just been appreciative of the opportunity to be playing a season in the first place.

“We’re just grateful that we have a season available so far, a game is a game,” forward Emily Engstler said before SU’s season-opener. “Send me to New York City, send me to Texas, I don’t really care right now.”

Syracuse has three Atlantic Coast Conference matchups remaining — against Virginia Tech, Boston College and No. 4 NC State — before the ACC tournament begins on March 3.

The ACC has yet to announce when, or whether, it’ll reschedule Syracuse’s postponed games against Louisville and now Notre Dame.