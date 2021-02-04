Syracuse men’s lacrosse’s 12-game schedule includes 9 home games

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse lacrosse released its 2021 schedule on Thursday, featuring 12 total games — six against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents and six nonconference games. Nine of the 12 games will be played inside the Carrier Dome, including a five-game homestand to open the season.

This season, ACC teams will play a home-and-home series against two conference opponents and one game each against two others. Syracuse will play Virginia and Notre Dame twice, and North Carolina at home and Duke away.

The Orange start the season on Feb. 21 at home against Army, before welcoming Virginia the following weekend for the first of two matchups against the Cavaliers. Syracuse then plays three straight nonconference games against Vermont, Stony Brook and Hofstra on March 6, 12 and 20 respectively. This will be the first time in program history that Syracuse will face Vermont and Stony Brook.

Syracuse opens its away schedule in Durham against Duke, ranked No. 1 preseason by Inside Lacrosse. The game is scheduled for March 25 or 27. Duke, who finished 2020 ranked No. 8 overall before the season was shut down, added three All-American graduate transfers and six top-50 recruits to its 2021 team.

After Duke, Syracuse plays three straight home games against Notre Dame, Albany and North Carolina. The Orange then play two straight on the road against Virginia and Notre Dame to close out the home-and-home series, and ACC play.

Syracuse ends the regular season on May 8 hosting Utah, also a first-time opponent for the Orange. There will be no ACC tournament — instead, the regular season champion will be considered the ACC’s winner.





This will be the first time that Syracuse isn’t playing Johns Hopkins and Hobart in the regular season since 1985 and 1999, respectively.



Lacrosse Reference said Syracuse has the third most difficult schedule of the 41 Division I men’s lacrosse schedules released so far. The Orange have an average 66.4% win probability over the 12 games. Syracuse has seven games against ranked opponents from Inside Lacrosse’s preseason top-20.