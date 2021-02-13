Syracuse staves off Boston College, 75-67, to move above .500 in ACC play

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The importance of Alan Griffin to Syracuse, however small or large, however greater from the season’s first games, flashed on two consecutive possessions in the second half. He’d checked out seven minutes earlier with four fouls. Boston College had trimmed a double-digit deficit to seven when Griffin returned. And in his first sequence back, he rose to contest a Steffon Mitchell 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down — forcing it to knuckle through the air and land nowhere near its intended target.

Then, on the next possession, Griffin picked off Boston College’s entrance pass into the high post and exploded into transition. He rose just inside the free throw line, split two defenders and floated a layup in, creeping the Orange’s lead back toward double-digits.

After starting hot against the Eagles, and still managing to shoot 48.1% on Saturday afternoon, Syracuse struggled to completely put away a Boston College team with just seven active scholarship players. Foul trouble from Marek Dolezaj and Griffin forced role players like John Bol Ajak and Robert Braswell to play increased minutes, allowing for sporadic runs that prevented the game from escalating out of control quickly. Joe Girard III, despite going scoreless in the second half, led Syracuse with 16 points, while Griffin chipped in 14 to help the Orange defeat BC 75-67 for their fourth win in six games.

Because for SU — entering the final stretch of Atlantic Coast Conference play, needing every win to inch back close to the bubble and back into the NCAA Tournament conversation — opponents like BC reflect potential tune-ups, chances to flip season-long problems and correct them before other conference teams can take advantage. Perhaps one of the most glaring is the contrast between the offense it has now and had earlier, the stark difference that’ll be one reason why the Orange will likely leave conference play without 10 wins.

When the Orange traveled to Chestnut Hill back in December, they left with a program-record 16 3-pointers. They made 15 earlier in the season against Rider too, and 10 in the season-opener against Bryant. Since, however, they’ve strayed from that.

But Syracuse opened the game with a similar start to the last time these two teams played. Griffin hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key, with Buddy Boeheim and Girard also connecting from long range in the early minutes. It helped create a 10-0 SU run that a CJ Felder 3 halted.

For a BC team without top players, including Wynston Tabbs, it relied on double-digit rebounds from Mitchell and Felder to make up for a lack of size inside. Felder, the 37th-best 2-point shooter nationally at 67.9%, per KenPom, sparked an individual 7-0 run to keep the Eagles close — converting the 3-point, the dunk and a jumper from the high post.

Foul trouble continued to plague the Orange, with Dolezaj heading to the bench with three fouls before the final media timeout. Griffin joined him before the first frame ended, too, after a skirmish underneath resulted in personal fouls for him and Jay Heath and technical fouls for Ajak and Felder.





Another scoreless drought from Boston College extended four minutes from the first half into the second, and allowed SU to continue constructing its lead.

A Rich Kelly 3-pointer halted the run though, and that’s when Boston College started to mount its slow, methodical attempt at a comeback. Poor shot selection from Kadary Richmond and Girard — a deep 2 and pull-up 3-pointer, respectively — helped escalate that, as those two possessions were followed by makes from Mitchell and Heath.

After Jim Boeheim called timeout when BC pulled within six in the second half, Syracuse started to attack inside. Dolezaj drove on three possessions, spinning around the Eagles’ defender in the high post before drawing a foul and converting on a pair of layups. Then, Buddy backed his way inside, too.

But heading into the final media timeout, Felder was called for a personal foul and technical foul. He sulked over to the Boston College bench, his jersey folded up and pressed against his stomach, falling into a seat behind the basket. Griffin and Dolezaj converted the four free throws, and Syracuse extended its lead back into double-digits — that withstood.