Can Syracuse pop the March Madness bubble?

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

This episode of The D.O. Sportscast, hosted by Thomas Shults, analyzes Syracuse men’s basketball’s chances of making the NCAA Tournament. Brian Bennett, who covers college basketball and bracketology for The Athletic, breaks down how Syracuse can earn a spot in March Madness in its season’s final games.

Our host and editorial director is Thomas Shults. Luca Serio is our executive producer, Moriah Humiston is our podcast editor, Anish Vasudevan is our assistant digital sports editor and Adam Wolff is our music producer.

Listen on Spotify:

Advertisement

Listen on Anchor:

