Syracuse game at Louisville postponed due to COVID-19 in Cardinals’ program

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse’s much-anticipated game against Louisville has been postponed due to a positive test and subsequent contact tracing within the Cardinals’ program.

Syracuse (12-6, 6-5 Atlantic Coast) announced the postponement at 1:55 pm, less than five hours before the scheduled tipoff. SU’s first matchup against Louisville, originally scheduled for Feb. 3, was also postponed.

Louisville represented one of Syracuse’s last chances to get a signature regular season win. The Cardinals are unranked but received 40 top-25 votes in the latest AP poll. A win in the KFC Yum! Center would have been Syracuse’s first Quadrant 1 win of the season.

“It’s bad,” head coach Jim Boeheim told Matt Park. “We played well and have had two good practices. We’re ready. At the end of the year, these are missed opportunities … It’s one thing if you lose, that’s bad, but if you can’t play, that’s worse.”

Advertisement

According to analytics site Barttorvik.com, a win over Louisville would’ve boosted Syracuse’s NCAA Tournament odds from 23% to 52%. A loss would’ve effectively erased SU’s March Madness hopes, dropping it to 16.7%. The Orange have made the Tournament three out of the last four years it occurred.

Today’s game at Louisville has been postponed due to a COVID-related issue in the Cardinals program. We will return to Syracuse to host Notre Dame on Saturday (2PM, ACCN).https://t.co/jFMT7uae0L — Syracuse Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) February 17, 2021

SU’s next contest is home against Notre Dame on Feb. 20. Its four remaining games include trips to Duke and Georgia Tech and a home regular season finale against North Carolina. The Duke and Georgia Tech contests are also Quadrant 1 matchups.

Boeheim also cited postponed games against Florida State and Clemson, both of which were at home, as “missed opportunities,” adding that it’s “terrible for our team” and “I feel bad for our guys.” Syracuse has not announced any plans to make up the postponed games.

SU has paused its program twice this season, leaving four outstanding postponed games. Many ACC teams want to make up lost games, and there are eight days between SU’s season finale and the start of the ACC tournament that could potentially serve as an opportunity for teams to make up games.