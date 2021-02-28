Syracuse loses 68-61 to No. 2 NC State despite Lewis’ 29 points

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse guard Kiara Lewis dribbled at the top of the key, waiting for screener Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi to wedge herself in front of NC State guard Raina Perez. When Djaldi-Tabdi got in position, Lewis drove left. With Perez still defending, Lewis crossed over her dribble, forcing Perez to stumble.

Then Lewis reversed course back to the top of the key, where Djaldi-Tabdi still stood. She dribbled directly into her teammate, but then recollected her dribble and took a step back 3. With no defender around to contest, Lewis’ triple connected, giving the Orange an early first quarter lead.

In a game with 19 lead changes, Lewis continued to pour on points, as Syracuse (12-7, 9-7 Atlantic Coast) lost 68-61 to No. 2 NC State (17-2, 12-2). Lewis was the top scorer in the first half for either side, finishing with 15 points on 7-12 shooting. As Tiana Mangakahia struggled in her Dome finale, Lewis led the offense, as Syracuse head coach Quentin Hillsman continued to run plays for his shooting guard. But Syracuse couldn’t stave off NC State’s late run, and the Wolfpack escaped the Carrier Dome with a slim victory.

With Syracuse still searching for a win over a top-3 ACC team, and looking to lock up a top-four seeding in the ACC tournament, Sunday’s game against NC State had major implications for the postseason. A win would secure the Orange’s top-four seeed, meaning that SU could receive a double-bye. But now Syracuse’s loss — paired with Florida State’s win — means the Orange lost their shot at that second round bye.

According to ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme, SU’s game against NC State could serve as a barometer for how far Syracuse could advance in the NCAA tournament. Currently projected as a No. 8 seed, Syracuse could face a top-seeded team — like the Wolfpack — in the second round of March Madness. Defeating NC State could prove that Syracuse’s ceiling was further than the second game of the NCAA tournament, where Creme currently projects Syracuse’s season to end.

But despite Lewis’ 29 points, Syracuse didn’t do enough. After searching for a key win against a top-10 team all season long, SU couldn’t pull off the upset in the final regular season game, in its Play4Kay game, to raise awareness for breast cancer.

Early in the second quarter with the Wolfpack leading 18-15, Syracuse struggled to score. First Emily Engstler grabbed an offensive rebound off of a Lewis missed 3, before sprinting to the corner to reset the Orange offense. Then with Engstler’s defender out of position, the forward drove for a layup. While she missed, Kamilla Cardoso grabbed another offensive rebound before Lewis swooped in, grabbing the ball from her teammate and resetting the offense.

Kamilla Cardoso had 10 rebounds but scored only three points in the Orange’s loss to No. 2 NC State. Courtesy of Rich Barnes | USA Today Sports

After dribbling near the logo to reset the offense, Lewis barrelled down the right lane, cutting between multiple Wolfpack defenders. Once the redshirt senior reached the low blocks, she lept past center Elissa Cunane, with a layup that cut NC State’s lead to one.

A couple of possessions later, Lewis again relied on her dribble penetration. After weaving past her defenders, Cunane and forward Kayla Jones stepped out of the paint to defend. Lewis crossed Jones over, before an up-and-under layup fooled Cunane into jumping the wrong way. After two much-needed layups for SU, Lewis gave the Orange a 19-18 lead.

In the second half, NC State reverted to its early game strategy of attacking Syracuse’s paint. Immediately, the Wolfpack began throwing passes inside the low blocks to Cunane, who began scoring with ease on Cardoso.

But while Lewis led the way for the Orange, Cunane began to take over NC State’s offensive possessions. In the second half, Wolfpack guards dribbled down the court, before immediately passing into Cunane. As soon as the Wolfpack center caught the pass, she swiveled and faced up with Cardoso, before driving past SU’s freshman center for layups. By the end of the third quarter, the Wolfpack had taken a commanding 51-38 lead.

Eventually Cunane finished with 17 points. But after NC State went on a 15-2 third quarter lead, Syracuse rushed out to a strong fourth quarter start, scoring eight of the first 10 points to retake the lead.

With just over six minutes left, Lewis found a cutting Djaldi-Tabdi for a layup to cut NC State’s lead to four. Then, as NC State tried to get the ball into play Hillsman implemented a full-court press. After successfully inbounding the basketball, SU had three defenders on NC State’s side of the court.

As Perez tried to weave around Mangakahia, she ran into Lewis. Perez was blocked by Mangakahia, and with a half-court violation coming, NC State head coach Wes Moore grimly shook his head and called a timeout.

After play restarted, NC State tried a different strategy to inbound, by throwing all the way down court to a vacant Syracuse basket. That pass was too long for Jones and Syracuse regained possession.

Lewis calmly took possession and drove down the lane for a contested layup, cutting NC State’s lead to 53-51. After the lay-up, the full court press forced another NC State turnover.

Mangakahia grabbed the ball and began dribbling between her legs, as Lewis crept to the left wing. With Mangakahia demanding the Wolfpack’s attention, she passed to a wide-open Lewis. SU’s shooting guard caught the pass, squared her feet and cooly knocked down the open triple to take the lead, 54-53, for the first time since the beginning of the second half.

With NC State’s offense shaken by SU’s full court press, Syracuse continued to attack. Whether on offense or defense, Syracuse applied pressure to the Wolfpack.

“Hold them here,” Moore yelled as Lewis took a handoff pass from Mangkahia, as SU clung to a 58-57 fourth quarter lead.

After falling behind late in the fourth quarter, Moore’s team responded to finish on a 10-3 lead. Hillsman continued to put the ball in Lewis’ hands in the dying seconds, allowing his guard to make a play.

But with less than 10 seconds remaining, Lewis’s final heave was blocked, and the Orange’s tournament hopes suffered.