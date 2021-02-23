Syracuse’s final home game canceled due to COVID-19 within RIT’s program

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse’s final home game of the season against RIT has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocol within the Tigers’ program. This is the third game against RIT that’s been postponed or canceled, and the seventh game game affected by opponents’ COVID-19 protocols.

Syracuse (8-8-1, 6-6-1 College Hockey America) swept the Tigers 2-0 this season. The first win on Nov. 27, 7-1, was the Orange’s largest margin of victory in 2020-21, and the most goals scored since Feb. 15, 2020. Senior forward Emma Polaski led scorers with two goals in the contest.

SU and RIT’s second matchup on Feb. 3 resulted in a 3-0 win for the Orange, featuring two goals from senior defenseman Jessica DiGirolamo.

Tuesday night was also scheduled to be Syracuse’s senior night to honor Kristen Siermachesky, Allison Small, Victoria Klimek, DiGirolamo and Polaski. Ahead of the weekend series against Long Island University, DiGirolamo and Siermachesky just said “wow” when asked how they felt days away from their final home game in an SU uniform.

The five seniors, along with the rest of the Orange, will travel to Robert Morris this weekend for SU’s final regular season games before the CHA tournament. Syracuse currently sits in fourth place at .500, behind Mercyhurst. The conference uses win percentage to determine seeding for the tournament.