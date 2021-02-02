Syracuse ice hockey faces 6th postponed game this season

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse ice hockey’s game at RIT, originally scheduled for Tuesday evening, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocol in RIT’s program. The postponement announcement came only 20 minutes before puck drop. A new date for the game has not been announced.

This marks the sixth game in Syracuse’s (2-6-1, 2-4-1 College Hockey America) 2020-21 season to have been postponed – and second postponed again against RIT (1-8, 1-8 CHA). The Orange’s other postponements include two January home series against Lindenwood and Mercyhurst.

As of Tuesday night, the Orange are scheduled to play RIT tomorrow in game two of a scheduled two-game series. RIT’s program postponed Tuesday’s game but has yet to announce a decision on Wednesday’s matchup.

“We’ll just continue to not dwell on things and prepare and go from there,” head coach Paul Flanagan said following the postponement of the Mercyhurst series.

Advertisement

The previous and only game Syracuse played against RIT on Nov. 28 ended with a commanding 7-1 Syracuse win. The Orange jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first period and scored three times on the power play. Emma Polaski scored twice and Lauren Bellefontaine capped off a four-point game with a goal and three assists.

Following the scheduled series against RIT, the Orange will return to Tennity Ice Pavilion for a two-game series against Mercyhurst beginning this Feb. 5.