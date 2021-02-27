Syracuse goes 2-0 in doubleheader to move back to .500

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

One day after losing to Saint Francis, 6-3 in extra innings, Syracuse (4-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast) responded Saturday with two wins in their second doubleheader of the season. In its first game in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SU defeated Illinois-Chicago (1-1) 6-4 in eight innings after Geana Torres hit a 2-run homer to center field in the top of the 8th. In the second game, Kaia Oliver pitched her second complete game of the season, helping the Orange to a 4-2 victory over the College of Charleston (1-5).

Left fielder Toni Martin’s hitting continued to propel SU on Saturday afternoon. Martin’s solo homer, her third of the season, in the top of the first gave the Orange an early lead. Lailoni Mayfield followed that up with a solo shot of her own in the next at-bat. Martin and Mayfield’s back-to-back home runs gave Syracuse an early 2-0 advantage.

Jolie Gustave made her first career start in the pitcher’s circle in the opening game against the Flames. She pitched just three innings, allowing five hits and two runs, while striking out four hitters.

Head coach Shannon Doepking opted to pull Gustave after she threw 55 pitches, and brought in fellow freshman Lindsey Hendrix out of the bullpen. The two rookie pitchers combined to give up four runs over six innings. Alexa Romero replaced Hendrix in the 7th.

Advertisement

With a 4-4 game after seven innings, the two teams headed to extra innings, making it the second consecutive day Syracuse played in extra innings. Per NCAA rules, both teams open extras with a runner on second base, and Torres’ leadoff home run off of freshman pitcher Miranda Gomez gave SU a 6-4 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish. Romero, making her fifth appearance of the season, struck out the side in the bottom half of the inning, giving the Orange their third win of the season.

In the second game, Oliver, pitching for the second time in back-to-back days, shutdown the Cougars over seven innings. She allowed just one earned run and one extra-base hit, while striking out six hitters.

Center fielder Paris Woods notched her first RBI of the season in the bottom of the 3rd, and Mayfield added a single the following inning to put SU up 2-0. After the Cougars tied the game in the top of the 6th, Neli Casares-Maher hit a two-run homer to left-center field, putting Syracuse up 4-2. The home run provided enough insurance for Oliver, who struck out shortstop Jenna Carter swinging to end the game and cap off a 2-0 Saturday for the Orange.

Syracuse takes the field again next Saturday for two games in Villanova, Pennsylvania, against Hofstra and Villanova. The Orange will continue ACC play on March 19, when they visit Duke for a four-game series.