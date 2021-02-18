SU women’s lacrosse’s Feb. 23 game against Georgetown postponed

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

No. 4 Syracuse’s game against Georgetown, scheduled for Feb. 23, has been postponed due to COVID-19 within the Hoyas’ program. The Orange will not travel to play their longtime rivals next week, but a release from Georgetown Athletics said the game has been moved to April 6 at 1 p.m.

Syracuse’s season-opener is still scheduled for Saturday at No. 5 Loyola. The Orange are 14-6 all-time against Loyola and were set to face off with the Greyhounds last season, but that game, among many others, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Syracuse, led in attack by All-American Emily Hawryschuk, returns 10 of 11 of seniors as the Orange chase their first national championship in program history. With the Georgetown game postponed, Syracuse’s two-game road trip is cut in half, before it returns to SU for its home-opener in another ranked matchup against Stony Brook.

These three games against Loyola, Georgetown and Stony Brook will serve as precursors to the start of Atlantic Coast Conference play. The ACC includes seven teams ranked in the top 20.