Syracuse falls 5 spots to No. 9 in latest IL rankings after loss to Army

After suffering an upset loss to then-No. 13 Army on Sunday, Syracuse fell five spots to No. 9 in this week’s Inside Lacrosse rankings. The Black Knights moved up to the No. 7 spot following their 18-11 victory.

The Orange jumped out to a 6-1 lead over Army in the first quarter, behind an opening-frame hat trick from Tucker Dordevic and goals from Chase Scanlan, Jacob Buttermore and Jamie Trimboli. But Army responded in the second quarter, and the second half, closing the game out on a 13-4 scoring run.

Syracuse’s defense was porous for much of the game, and the offense sputtered out after the quick start. Army’s Brendan Nichtern scored four goals and notched three assists, and Bobby Abshire added four goals and two assists. Defensively, the Orange had few answers for the two and struggled to break down Army’s defense late in the game.

Syracuse plays No. 2 Virginia (3-0) in the Carrier Dome this coming Saturday, which moved up one spot after beating then-No. 11 Loyola, 15-12.

The Orange’s remaining schedule features eight of 11 games against opponents in this week’s top-20. Two of the three unranked opponents — Hofstra and Utah — received votes for this week’s poll, too. SU’s nonconference schedule features games against newly-ranked opponents in No. 20 UAlbany and No. 16 Stony Brook.

Syracuse and Army are the only two teams in the top 10 who currently have a loss. After a matchup with Virgina, the Orange play Vermont in what should be a favorable matchup for SU.