Syracuse drops 2nd consecutive game against UNC, 4-2

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

After splitting yesterday’s doubleheader, Syracuse recorded just two hits dropping its second straight game to North Carolina, 4-2. A two-run lead through four innings was quickly spoiled by the Tar Heels who scored three runs off of Kaia Oliver.

The first of Syracuse’s (2-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) two hits came in the second inning, where the Orange jumped out to a 2-0 lead. A Neli Casares-Maher single, and help from a Destiny Middleton error allowed Calista Armer to safely reach first base, giving Syracuse two runners on base with just one out.

Armer and Casares-Maher stole second and third base, respectively, putting them in a promising scoring position. Carli Campbell then beat out a fielder’s choice at first, giving Casares-Maher an uncontested run to home plate. Armer, who took over third base after the run, scored Syracuse’s final run on a Gabby Teran groundout to second

Alexa Romero started her second consecutive game today after recording 10 outs and giving up two runs through 3 1/3 innings in Saturday afternoon’s 4-0 loss to UNC (4-1, 4-1). Romero was pulled from the mound once again after 10 outs off of 12 batters on Sunday. Romero had also surrendered two hits and no runs before exiting the game.

Advertisement

Oliver, who pitched all nine innings in the Orange’s first game on Saturday, replaced Romero in the fourth inning of Sunday’s game. With Kristina Burkhardt already on first, Oliver immediately hit Taylor Greene with a pitch, leaving UNC with two runners on base and one out.

Kiersten Licea hit a game-tying double, and scored the team’s game-winning run off of a Lexi Godwin sacrifice fly. The Tar Heels secured its insurance run just an inning later, solidifying their 4-2 lead.

Oliver hit two more batters and gave up four hits — the same amount given up in her nine-inning collegiate debut on Saturday morning.

The Orange only recorded one more single in the fourth inning from Armer, and relied on UNC’s errors to get on base.

The Orange’s inability to generate offense proved to be the difference in the series finale with UNC. Syracuse leaves Chapel Hill with a 2-2 record following the ACC Pod Play series. The Orange return to action in the Winthrop Garnet/Gold Classic on Feb. 26-27.