Syracuse softball announced that its season-opening doubleheader against Notre Dame has been canceled due to inclement weather in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The two opening games of a scheduled three game series, will not be rescheduled.

As of Wednesday night, the final game of the series against Notre Dame, scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19, has not been postponed or canceled.

The series was set to mark the beginning of Atlantic Coast Conference Pod play and the first games the Orange have played since their 2020 season was cut short last March.

Prior to the season, the ACC announced that teams will play in a “pod-style” format to begin the season, replacing the traditional ACC-Big 10 challenge that typically kicks off the year. Syracuse was scheduled to participate in six games against two opponents, Notre Dame and North Carolina, in one location.

Thus far, only Boston College and NC State have played conference games. With other teams having already played nonconference opponents, Syracuse, UNC and Louisville are the three remaining ACC clubs yet to play a game.

Syracuse welcomes two new mid-season sophomore transfer players this season to help bolster roster depth. Geana Torres, a catcher from Louisiana, and Maxine Barnes, a catcher and outfielder from USC Upstate, were brought in to fill out depth at the catcher position.

Evan Ruechel also joined the staff as an assistant coach in August. Ruechel spent last season as a volunteer assistant coach with the University of Buffalo.

After finishing 10-10 in last season’s shortened year, Syracuse’s first home game comes on April 1 against Georgia Tech (5-0).