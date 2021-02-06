Syracuse defeats Boston College 5-2 in ACC opener

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse tennis on Saturday defeated Boston College in both doubles and singles matches at the Weymouth Club in Massachusetts, securing its first win of the season 5-2.

The Orange edged past the Eagles 2-1 in doubles, with the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles pairs securing the win. Both pairs earned 6-4 victories. After the doubles point was ensured for Syracuse, Sofya Treshcheva and Polina Kozyreva fell short in a hard-fought battle against Yufei Long and Kylie Wilcox in the No. 1 doubles match, losing in the set tie-breaker.

In singles play, Kozyreva took a commanding 6-1, 6-2 win at the No. 6 singles spot, concluding her game well before the others. Miranda Ramirez impressed after bouncing back from a shaky 0-2 start this year and picking up her first win of the season. Ramirez escaped a back-and-forth first set 7-5 and finished out the second set 6-1.

Ramirez’s win gave Syracuse some breathing room, as Treshcheva and freshman Ines Fonte lost in straight singles sets.

Syracuse held a 3-2 lead while remaining players Viktoriya Kanapatskaya and Natalie Novotna found themselves in the middle of two tiebreaking set matches. Only one of the two needed to win to secure Syracuse the overall victory. Novotna finished first, putting Syracuse over the top at four total points in a dominant 6-4 third set. Kanapatskaya was also able to win her third set and closed out her game 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 to cement Syracuse’s victory over Boston College.

The 5-2 victory became a turning point for the Orange, who were shutout 0-4 in both of their matches and fell to Tennessee in a consolation match during the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Jan 23-24. The Orange were able to gain momentum as they entered Atlantic Coast Conference play with strong individual performances against Boston College.

It’s uncertain when Syracuse tennis will return to the court, as a complete 2021 season schedule has yet to be released.